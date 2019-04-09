Liquid asphalt spilled on Route 67 in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — DEEP says they are working to clean up a liquid asphalt spill on Route 67 in Southbury at the bottom of the I-84 west exit 15 ramp.

DEEP says a tanker truck carrying 5,800 gallons of liquid asphalt experienced a ‘tank failure’. They say as of 10:30 a.m., 30 gallons of per minute was spilling out of the tanker. Around 2,000 gallons have been released so far.

DOT has used sand to contain the spilled asphalt. A rescue tanker is on scene to get the rest of the product out of the failing tanker.

The released product will be solidified and loaded into roll-off containers for disposal.

