Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, 14 other parents indicted in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face additional charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors said the superseding indictment charges them with conspiring to launder bribes and other payments through a charity run by Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scam.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying a total of $500,000 to the fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport.

The couple appeared in federal court in Boston last week, but they have not publicly indicated how they plan to plea.

The following people were indicted:

Gamal Abdelaziz, 62, aka “Gamal Aziz,” of Las Vegas, Nev.;

Diane Blake, 55, of Ross, Calif.;

Todd Blake, 53, of Ross, Calif.;

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 64, of Newport Beach, Calif.;

Mossimo Giannulli, 55, of Los Angeles, Calif.;

Elizabeth Henriquez, 56, of Atherton, Calif.;

Manuel Henriquez, 56, of Atherton, Calif.;

Douglas Hodge, 61, of Laguna Beach, Calif.;

Michelle Janavs, 48, of Newport Coast, Calif.;

Elisabeth Kimmel, 54, of Las Vegas, Nev.;

Lori Loughlin, 54, of Los Angeles, Calif.;

William McGlashan, Jr., 55, of Mill Valley, Calif.;

Marci Palatella, 63, of Hillsborough, Calif.;

John Wilson, 59, of Lynnfield, Mass.;

Homayoun Zadeh, 57, of Calabasas, Calif.; and

Robert Zangrillo, 52, of Miami, Fla.

Three parents—David Sidoo, 59, of Vancouver, Canada; Gregory Colburn, 61, of Palo Alto, Calif.; and Amy Colburn, 59, of Palo Alto, Calif.—were previously indicted in connection with the scheme.