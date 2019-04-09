× New York City declares health emergency, orders mandatory vaccinations

NEW YORK — New York City declares health emergency over measles outbreak, orders mandatory vaccinations for people exposed to the virus.

Last Friday, a ban on unvaccinated children in public places in Rockland County, New York, was put on hold by a state judge on Friday.

The controversial ban went into effect late last month in an effort to contain an outbreak of measles that began in October. Nearly 170 cases have been confirmed in the county.

“It’s really important for those of us who can receive it to really be fully protected,” said Dr. Camille Sabella, from the Cleveland Clinic.

Judge Rolf Thorsen scheduled a hearing for April 19 and said the county is temporarily blocked from enforcing the ban.

“And petitioners’ children are hereby permitted to return to their respective schools forthwith and otherwise to assemble in public places,” he wrote.

Officials in Rockland County initially banned unvaccinated people from being in public spaces, but a judge struck that order down. The officials said, nevertheless, the mission of the order was to raise awareness about the crisis.

“This is a public health crisis, and it’s time to sound the alarm,” said Rockland County executive Ed Day.

Experts said such high vaccination rates are necessary because Measles is extremely contagious. Each infected person can be expected to pass the virus to roughly 90 percent of all unvaccinated people who come in contact. On top of that, it can take up to four days for an infection to develop symptoms.

“You are extremely contagious and you’re likely to be sick for at least a week to two weeks,” said pediatrician Dr. Stanley Jacob.

The ruling came in response to lawsuits filed by the parents of local school children, with the parents calling the ban arbitrary and capricious and saying the county acted beyond its legal authority. The suits said the declaration caused “children to be denied attendance at nursery programs and schools and has effectively prohibited their movement and denied them the right to congregate and assemble in public places.”

The outbreak began when an unvaccinated resident became infected while visiting Israel and returned with the disease. It has mostly affected observant Jewish neighborhoods.

New York City has reported nearly 260 cases as of Friday from the outbreak, also in Orthodox Jewish communities, according to the city department of health.