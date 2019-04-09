Pet of the Week: Sweetie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Sweetie!

She's a 2-year-old bunny who is very sweet and social, and also litter box trained!

Sweetie came from a family who was having a hard time with their three bunnies.

She is spayed after having an accidental litter when the original owners thought another rabbit with her was the same-sex. Oops!

A reminder: People may be thinking about getting bunnies since it's so close to easter, but they aren't just some easy pet to get for gun or because of a holiday. Rabbits can live up to 12 years with proper care, and families should do research on rabbit care before deciding to adopt!

You can learn more about Sweetie and other adoptable fur friends at the CT Human Society website!