× Police called in after employee makes ‘indirect threat’ at Manchester nursing home

MANCHESTER — Police were called to a nursing home Tuesday after an employee made an ‘indirect threat’ about an explosive device.

Police were called to Touchpoint of Manchester, 333 Bidwell St. after an employee reported another worker was irate, and made ‘indirect threat’ regarding having an explosive device.

Police blocked off Bidwell St. while they entered the building and investigated. Police determined that there was no actual explosive device, and there was no threat to the public. Bidwell Street was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Detectives now investigating what cause the employee to get irate and make statement about explosive device but no arrests have been made.