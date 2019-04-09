Meal House: Tricolor Fresh Spring Pea Agnolotti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the pasta:

Fresh Egg Pasta

5 Eggs (large)

1# Durum Flour

Put eggs and durum flour in food processor. Process until flour and eggs combine to make a stiff dough. Remove from bowl and turn out onto board. Knead dough by hand to make it a smooth and firm mass of dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest 20 minutes.

Fresh Spinach Pasta

3 Large eggs

1-1/2 # Durum Flour

8 oz fresh baby spinach

Place flour and de-stemmed spinach leaves in processor. Process until well blended and you have a brightly colored green flour. Add eggs and process until well blended and dough forms. Turn out onto a board and knead by hand until smooth and firm. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Fresh Beet Pasta

12 ounces red beets (about 3 medium)

3 teaspoons olive oil 4 large eggs

1 lb Durum flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Toss beets with oil and wrap tightly in a piece of foil, roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool. Rub beets with paper towels to remove skins. Puree in a food processor (you should have 3/4 cup puree). Add eggs to puree in food processor, and process until combined. Add flour, and process until dough just comes together, about 20 seconds. Transfer dough to a well-floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, 5 to 10 minutes, adding more flour as needed if dough is sticky. Wrap tightly in plastic; let rest for 20 min.

Instructions

Pea Puree:

1 lb Frozen Peas, defrosted

8 oz Mascarpone Cheese

2 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

½ tsp nutmeg

Place all in a food processor and puree until smooth. Place in a pastry bag.

For The Sauce:

1 pt chicken stock

¼ cup Cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

Salt & pepper to taste

2 oz whole butter, cubed-chilled

Heat chicken stock in a large skillet until simmering. Mix cornstarch & water together to form a smooth slurry. Add slurry to chicken stock, whisking to keep it smooth. Cook Ravioli in boiling salted water until they float. Transfer to chicken sauce and coat well. Turn off the heat and fold in cold butter and stir to blend it in. Serve immediately garnished with fresh peas and beet & pea tendril slaw.