Right-wing advocacy group visits UConn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS – Turning Points U.S.A., a right-wing advocacy group, visited UConn on Tuesday as part of its national ‘Campus Clash Tour.’

Candace Owens, a conservative commentator and political activist known for her support of President Donald Trump and her criticism of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party, visited the flagship university of her home state on the tour.

Along with Charlie Kirk, the founder of the organization, Owens answered questions from students in attendance at the packed event.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” said Owens, followed by cheers.

“I really respect what Turning Point has done and the movement that started a couple years ago and how they’ve influenced culture on campuses across America,” said Eli Jahwhitecar, a sophomore at UConn.

Many students who identify as republicans told FOX61 they were happy to welcome the group to campus.

“This is my first year at UConn,” said Cassandra Choquette, a junior. “Before I was at another school where I was discriminated against for my political views so that’s why I came to UConn.”

But other students denounced any organization that spews hate speech.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to invite people who I would say are blatantly racist to campus to speak,” said Meredith Knight-Vezina, a UConn senior.