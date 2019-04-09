× Sailor charged with having sex with teen he met on Grindr

MONTVILLE — State police said a sailor based in Groton had sex with a teen that he met on Grindr.

Police said Chazzman Chung, 27, an enlisted sailor at the Naval Submarine Base New London, turned himself into Troop E in Montville. Chung was charged with enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said in December, they were called to a home in Griswold by a mother who said her 13-year-old son had sex with a 27-year-old man who he met the day prior when the teen had stayed home sick from school.

Police interviewed Chung in February and they said he confessed to cultivating a relationship with the teen over the dating app Grindr. They said Chung admitted to picking up the teen in Griswold and bringing him back to the sub base where they had sex in the barracks, and returning him to Griswold. Chung was released on $100,000 bond. and will appear in court on April 19.