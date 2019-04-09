× 9 injured, 2 seriously, after Greenwich bus crash

GREENWICH — Nine people were injured, two seriously, after two small school buses were involved in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:08 p.m. near 1252 King St. in Greenwich.

There were a total of nine people injured – at least two seriously.

One bus had only a driver onboard; the second bus had driver and physically disabled adults onboard. The victims taken to both Westchester Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Police expect the road will be closed for quite a while.