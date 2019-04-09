Step up to the plate, Yard Goats Style

HARTFORD — Dunkin’ Donuts Park has set the table once again. For the 2019 season expect dishes outside the baselines and well outside dietary guidelines. Tim Restall, The Yard Goats President and Taster-in-Chief helped to unveil some new menu items that fans can gobble up starting Thursday when the home opener happens.

Expect to see options like chicken and waffle bites — just like they sound with a side of maple syrup.

Back for another season the Glazed and Grazed; a beer burger atop a bed of arugula with (Yard) goat cheese between a sliced glazed donut. Also keeping to the Dunkin’ Donuts motif is the new Munchkins wrapped with bacon. “You haven’t lived until you’ve had them,” Restall exclaimed showing off a skewer.

There will be lots of tater tots this season and the more extreme Krispy Chicken Sandwich. Restall said it’s “a breaded chicken patty with lettuce, bacon, barbecue sauce, served inside two rice crispy treats.”

The culinary creations come from the on-premise kitchen of executive chef Joe Bartlett. Bartlett said he’s looking ahead to this season, “when we are sold out we have seven thousand smiling fans and when they leave the park hopefully they have enjoyed something good to eat.”