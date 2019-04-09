× Third teen charged in Stratford arson case

STRATFORD — A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the fire that was set at the American Shakespeare Theater in January.

Stamford police officials said the juvenile was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

Police arrested two teens Monday, saying, “After a lengthy investigation the Stratford Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with recent arson and burglary incidents within the town including the arson at Shakespeare Theater. ”

The theater burned to the ground in January and had not hosted a play since 1989. It was built in 1955 and modeled after London’s Globe Theatre, which famously burned in 1613.