Watertown Police searching for 18-year-old suspect who crashed stolen car, juvenile arrested

WATERTOWN — Watertown Police say they are looking for a teen after they crashed a car stolen out of Waterbury.

Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, they were called to the area of Buckingham Street and Camp Street for the report of two people going through cars.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile trying to run from the scene. They chased the juvenile into a backyard and was apprehended. Police say the suspect had a black backpack with items stolen from cars in the area. His identity will not be released by police due to his age.

Police say the juvenile was charged with larceny in the sixth degree, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.

A short time later, police reported seeing a suspicious car on Orient Street.

Police followed the car southbound on Buckingham Street, and learned it was stolen out of Waterbury the day before. Officer Marinaro tried to stop the car on Lower Buckingham Street. The car stopped, but then suddenly accelerated, crossing though the intersection of Buckingham Street and Main Street, crashing into the building at 125 Main Street in Oakville. The building had extensive damage.

The driver was able to climb out of the window and ran away on foot. Police identify the driver as possibly a Hispanic male, 18 years of age, 5’6″, skinny build, black hair with blond highlights, and stubble facial hair. Police say he may live in the Brooklyn Area of Waterbury.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash rewards.