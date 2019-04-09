× Wayzaro Walton granted stay of deportation

HARTFORD — Attorney General William Tong announced that Wayzaro Walton has been granted a stay of deportation that will remove the immediate threat of her deportation.

The stay was granted by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

There will be a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Wayzaro Walton has lived in the United States since 1987 when she was four years old. The Attorney General’s office said she married an American citizen and had a child. She was convicted of a single count of larceny in 2006 but was later pardoned by the state of Connecticut. She had but was arrested in 2011 by ICE agents. She was performing community service at Hartford Community Court at the time she was seized by federal officials.

Tong’s office said, “Because Connecticut delegates pardon power to a board appointed by the Governor, rather than the Governor himself, ICE has refused to recognize this valid pardon.”