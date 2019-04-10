× Assaulted CTtransit driver reinstated

NEW HAVEN — A CT Transit bus driver who was fired after he fought back following an assault by a passenger, has been reinstated.

Union officials said Stefan Knox was reinstated into his position as a bus driver.

Hamden Police Department said 65-year-old William Horn has been charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace.

According to the Department of Transportation, Horn and a CTtransit bus driver, were involved in a verbal dispute while riding through the Hamden area.

FOX61 obtained surveillance video of the altercation which shows the driver being struck with a cane by another man. CTtransit said after the fight de-escalated, Knox went back after Horn, which prompted the DOT’s decision to fire him.