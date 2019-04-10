Bristol rollover crash sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries

BRISTOL — Bristol Police say a driver was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a rollover crash.

According to police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The rollover involved only one car on Mountain Road, west of Middle Street. The crash trapped the driver in the car. There were no passengers.

Bristol police and fire crews as well as EMS all responded to the scene where they found the driver unconscious.

The driver was pulled from the car, and he was rushed to the hospital. Crews on scene reported his condition as serious, possible life threatening.

Bristol Police are investigating the crash. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer O’ Connor at  860-584-3031.

