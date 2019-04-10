Cigna employees cycle for March of Dimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD – Wednesday, Cigna employees in Bloomfield cycled to benefit March of Dimes

“This is a high energy day to really connect with the health of moms and babies,” says Mary Engvall, the Cigna Senior Director of Corporate Responsibilities.

Dozens of Cigna employees joined in and broke a sweat for a good cause, but for some employees this fundraiser is a little more personal.

“My nephew was born 3 months early and spent 3 months in the NICU and we’re so lucky because everything that the NICU did between the nurses, the doctors,” says Toni Ann Abbruzese, a Cigna employee.

Toni Ann brought her family and now 7 year old nephew to cheer her on.

“She’s obviously doing a lot to help raise money for March of Dimes which has been very important to us,” says Katie Kratzer, Toni Ann’s sister in law

By supporting March of Dimes, the family hopes they can help more mothers and babies live healthy lives.

“I know everyone is not so lucky so I am here to ride for all the babies who have a tough struggle,” says Abbruzese.