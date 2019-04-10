Daytrippers: Barcade, a Mecca for 8-bit hits and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN – The quarter still shines in New Haven where blasts from the past and local draughts are part of the business model.

Barcade opened in the Elm City three years ago and is catering to those who still haven’t lost their love for video games and pinball machines from decades ago. “Barcade is just what it sounds like,” said Paul Kermizian, the CEO and Founder of Barcade. “It’s a classic arcade with a full bar, we wanted to re-create the feeling of a classic arcade but with a full bar.”

Kermizian, who just opened his 7th Barcade location outside L.A. said games from the early 80’s through the 90’s still have an allure. Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Asteroids, Mortal Combat, Super Street Fighter plus and array of pinball machines keep the energy up at Barcade. Kermizian added, “the most fun thing for me is when people walk in the door for the first time and they are like oh my God this is just like when I was a kid – but it’s with drinks and beer and that’s even better.”

Barcade offers numerous selections of draught beer and an upscale pub menu. It’s open 7 days a week and while it’s 21 and over, they offer family days every few months where kids can come and play the games. To find out more click https://barcadenewhaven.com/