Disney releases live action ‘The Lion King’ trailer

For many, The Lion King is the movie you think of when you hear the word Disney. The animated masterpiece, released in 1994, now has a live action counterpart.

Naturally, a lot of the animals are CGI — it’s hard to get lions to do exactly what you want, but the trailer still delivers goosebump inducing, sweeping shots that remind you of the movie you grew up with.

As Simba roars, your heart soars, and you’re reminded about the Disney magic that has been with us for all our lives.

The movie features an A-list cast including: Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Eric Andre, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogan, Beyonce, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more.

The movie is set to release on July 19th, 2019.