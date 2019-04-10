Driving from New Haven to Hartford would cost $1.72 under toll plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Ned Lamont is providing new details on his effort to boost Connecticut's investment in transportation infrastructure. Specifically, as it pertains to tolls returning to Connecticut. Wednesday we got a better idea of how much it could cost to drive on Connecticut's highways if lawmakers vote to bring back tolls.

The Governor joined members of the Transportation Committee to give an update on where things stand at this point after three different bills passed through committee. Several key provisions in this bill include:

-40% of the revenue from tolls will be paid for by out-of-state drivers.

-The highways that would be tolled would be Interstates 84, 91, 95, and Route 15.

-Officials say there would be no more than 50 tolling gantries in the state placed roughly every 6 to 7 miles.

-Connecticut drivers with an E-Z Pass could expect to pay anywhere from 25 to 30 cents per gantry.

“We gotta do a better job of holding down our costs and giving you the tax payers the confidence that your money is being well spent,” said Governor Lamont at a news conference.

The Governor and the Department of Transportation released some estimated costs per trip for Connecticut EZ Pass holders, and those with a frequent user discount.

The 39-mile drive from New Haven to Hartford would cost about $1.72 during peak hours. It would cost $1.36 off peak.

The drive from Stamford to New Haven is about 41 miles on I-95. That trip during peak would be $1.80 and $1.40 off peak.

The state did emphasize several trips that would cost drivers nothing. Those trips are on roads that officials say would not have tolling gantries on them. For example, Torrington to Bridgeport along Route 8, Middletown to Old Saybrook down Route 9, and Putnam to Norwich along I-395.