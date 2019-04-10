× Gas prices on the rise in Connecticut and nationwide

MANCHESTER — The average cost of regular gas prices in our state has gone up about 20 cents in last month. Drivers are experiencing the rising costs not only in Connecticut but across the country.

The national average for gas is $2.76, compared to $2.75 in our state.

“I think it’s crazy and ridiculous and I don’t know why,” driver Beth Schmitt said.

The head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service said unplanned refinery maintenance at several locations is responsible for the sudden, and uneven, increases across the nation with Western states getting hit pretty hard.

However, some drivers believe prices always go up when the weather starts to warm up anyway.

“It usually goes up around memorial day for memorial day weekend right through summer time and then kind of goes down hopefully,” Edgar Grady said.

According to AAA the average cost of gas is at $2.72 in the Hartford and New Haven – Meriden areas. That is compared to the highest averages they are noticing in the lower Fairfield County area at $2.85.