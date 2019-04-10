Hartford police release internal affairs report on harassment complaint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford Police Department has released its report following an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate comments made by a supervisor, toward a female officer.

Officer Kelly Baerga was the LGBTQ liaison for the Hartford Police Department and she alleges that one inappropriate comment her supervisor made was meant to 'out' her to a colleague.

That was one of many comments she said were made over an 8-month period by her supervisor.

Baerga wrote a memorandum accusing the Hartford Police Department of having a culture that makes many female officers feel sexually harassed and discriminated against.

Cynthia R. Jennings, attorney for Officer Baerga, said, “This is a very serious problem with the culture of the department. The culture of the department is such that the LGBTQ community is being stopped, women are being stopped, minorities are being stopped all from progressing within the department.”

According to the Hartford Police Chief, the investigation started soon after the sexual harassment comments were made in may 2018.

The chief says the comments violated HPD's code of conduct and he said the delay in the investigation is because some individuals have not made themselves available for interviews.

A lieutenant and a sergeant are subject to suspension and/ or demotion.

No cameras were allowed to record the chief's press briefing Wednesday.