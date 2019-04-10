What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

High school baseball coaches placed on leave after fire

Posted 8:42 PM, April 10, 2019, by

RIDGEFIELD — Three high school baseball coaches in Connecticut have been placed on administrative leave while police finish an investigation into who poured 24 gallons of gasoline on the team’s home field and lit it on fire.

Ridgefield schools Superintendent William Collins announced the decision in a letter to parents Tuesday.

The Danbury News-Times reports that the gasoline had been poured in an attempt to dry the wet infield more quickly in advance of a varsity baseball game scheduled for Saturday between Ridgefield High School and Amity High School.

Collins says the administrative leave is out of caution and he does not think the coaching staff was directly involved. His letter says students were not involved.

Cleanup and repair of the field is expected to cost $50,000.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.