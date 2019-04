× I-84 West closed in Hartford due to crash near Exit 46

HARTFORD — I-84 Westbound is closed between Exits 46 and 45 because of one car crash.

State police said there are injuries.

NEW VIDEO: SUV on roof, wrecker on scene 84W near exit 46 #Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/VIluD4rdlk — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 11, 2019