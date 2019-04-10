Middletown Police: Driver took off from distracted driving stop, arrested in Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND -- A driver who police said took off while they were trying to make a stop at a distracted driving checkpoint was taken into custody in Portland Wednesday.

Middletown police were conducting a distracted driving checkpoint when officers saw a suspect on phone while driving.

They pulled him over but as the officer got out, the car took off over the Arrigoni Bridge. police stopped the driver at the Burger King in Portland.

Police said the driver will face multiple charges – including talking on cell phone. The vehicle was towed.