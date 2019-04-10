Sunny but cool Wednesday; Gradual warming by the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fog this morning is leading to reduced visibility in many towns this morning, although it won't last too long. Even with sunshine coming out for today, temperatures will still struggle to warm up. Highs are looking to be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, which will be running below our average high for this time of year at 58 degrees.

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit late week. By Friday we're near 60 degrees with the chance for some evening showers.

The weekend starts off warm but finishes cool and damp.

Showers may linger into Saturday morning, but during the afternoon temperatures may be up around 70 degrees. Then Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and a rising chance for showers in the afternoon.

Rain will stick around throughout the day Monday. There are signs we may have a few areas of heavier and steadier rain on Monday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. As many ballplayers know across the state already, it's mud season! Also, it may seem counter-intuitive with the wet ground, but on some of our dry and breezy days, we actually have a brush fire risk. Once our vegetation starts to grow in the coming weeks, that brush fire risk reduces drastically.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Around 50.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows: 28-34.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High:Mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Milder. Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Clearing, warmer. High: Mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. Chance pm/evening rain. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli