Teen suspect steals Stratford town truck, leads police on wild chase

Posted 10:43 PM, April 10, 2019, by

STRATFORD -- Police were lead on a wild chase through Stratford as a teenaged suspect stole a town truck Wednesday evening.

Video shows the Ram truck speeding up the street, with tires smoking after having run over stop sticks deployed by police.

A source tells FOX61 that a teenager stole a Stratford town truck -- and took it for a joyride.

That truck was apparently chased from Stratford -- to Milford -- back to Stratford.

This is a developing story.  Check back later for more info.

 

