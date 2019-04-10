What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Two hundred marijuana plants seized in Bloomfield drug bust

Posted 4:47 PM, April 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:58PM, April 10, 2019

Written by Andrew Breunig

Chanh Nguyen Photo Credit: Bloomfield Police Department

BLOOMFIELD – Two people have been arrested and two hundred Marijuana plants were seized by Bloomfield police this Wednesday morning.

Working alongside the Federal DEA and Eversource Investigators, Bloomfield Police entered the home at 9 Overbrook Farms Road without incident, where the two suspects, Tuan Huynh,47, and Chanh Nguyen,46, were arrested.

Tuan Huynh Photo Credit: Bloomfield Police Department

The two men have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia in operation of a drug factory and larceny in the first degree.

In addition to the plants seized, fifteen pounds of dried Marijuana, drug growing equipment and $12,000 were also taken by police.

 

