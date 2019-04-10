× Yard Goats: Opening day is here!

HARTFORD – The crack of the bat, the cheer of the crowd, and that means baseball is back in the Capital City.

The Hartford Yard Goats open their fourth season as a team and their third season in Dunkin’ Donuts Park Thursday.

The team takes on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7:05 pm. in the first of four games at home.

And fans have come to expect a great stadium experience. Earlier this week, this seasons food selections were previewed.

For the 2019 season expect dishes outside the baselines and well outside dietary guidelines. Tim Restall, The Yard Goats President and Taster-in-Chief helped to unveil some new menu items that fans can gobble up starting Thursday when the home opener happens.

Expect to see options like chicken and waffle bites — just like they sound with a side of maple syrup.

Back for another season the Glazed and Grazed; a beef burger atop a bed of arugula with (Yard) goat cheese between a sliced glazed donut. Also keeping to the Dunkin’ Donuts motif is the new Munchkins wrapped with bacon. “You haven’t lived until you’ve had them,” Restall exclaimed showing off a skewer.

There will be lots of tater tots this season and the more extreme Krispy Chicken Sandwich. Restall said it’s “a breaded chicken patty with lettuce, bacon, barbecue sauce, served inside two rice crispy treats.”

The culinary creations come from the on-premise kitchen of executive chef Joe Bartlett. Bartlett said he’s looking ahead to this season, “when we are sold out we have seven thousand smiling fans and when they leave the park hopefully they have enjoyed something good to eat.”

The team made headlines earlier this year with their announcement that the stadium will be peanut free this year. The stadium had observed peanut free days in previous seasons.

The team has a full slate of promotional events:

2019 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Magnet Schedule (April 11th)

Magnet Schedule (April 12th)

Magnet Schedule (April 13th)

Magnet Schedule (April 14th)

Winter Hat (April 15th)

Baseball Cap (April 16th)

Baseball Cap (April 25th)

Baseball Cap (April 29th),

Yard Goats Socks (April 30th)

Baseball Cap (May 21st)

Cell Phone Pop Square (May 28th)

Mr. Brendan Rodgers Bobblehead (May 29th)

Baseball Cap (June 4th)

Challenge Coin (June 5th)

Kids Jersey (June 19th)

Beach Towel (June 20th)

Baseball Cap (July 2nd)

Mini Hockey Stick (July 14th)

Los Chivos Goat Bobblehead (July 15th)

Snow Globe (July 25th)

Baseball Cap (August 11th)

Calendar (August 15th)

Team Card Set (August 25th)

2020 Magnet Schedule (August 26th)

2020 Magnet Schedule (August 27th)

2020 Magnet Schedule (August 28th)

2020 Magnet Schedule (August 29th)

All season long fans have the opportunity to take advantage of promotions such as “Kids Run the Bases” each Sunday game, presented by Harte Nissan & Infiniti, and “Baseball Bingo” each Tuesday game, presented by Hartford Provision Company when all fans can win prizes. The Yard Goats will also have several “Theme Nights” when fans can get creative and play along.

Theme Nights:

Opening Night Celebration (April 11th)

Portuguese Heritage Night (April 14th)

Most Improved Student Night (April 15th)

Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration, Most Improved Student Night (April 16th)

Baseball in Education Day (April 17th)

Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night, Boy Scout Night (April 27th)

Bark in the Park Night (April 29th)

Baseball in Education Day (May 1st)

Mother’s Day Celebration (May 12th)

Pink in the Park (May 16th)

Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration (May 17th)

Military Appreciation Night (May 18th)

Mr. Rogers Night (May 29th)

Baseball in Education Day (May 30th)

Pride Night (June 4th)

BirdZerk! Traveling Entertainment Act, Contractor Appreciation Night (June 6th)

Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (June 7th)

Jackie Robinson Night (June 8th)

Dairy Day (June 9th)

Power of Ability Night (June 18th)

Kick off to Summer Celebration (June 20th)

Brain Awareness Night, Girl Scout Night (June 21st)

Organized Labor Night (June 22nd)

Junior Fire Marshall Program (June 23rd)

Fourth of July Celebration (July 3rd)

Teenage Turtles Night (July 11th)

Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 12th-14th)

Los Chivos de Hartford Celebration (July 15th),

Parks & Recreation Day (July 16th and July 17th)

Christmas in July (July 25th)

Star Wars Weekend (July 26th-27th)

New Haven Day (July 28th)

Irish Heritage Night (August 2nd)

Home Run for Heroes (August 3rd)

Jewish Heritage Night (August 4th)

Women in Sports Celebration

Strike Out Cancer Night (August 9th)

Boy Scout Night (August 10th)

What If Night-Hartford River Hogs (August 11th)

Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers Night (August 13th)

Back to School Night (August 15th)

Roberto Clemente Night (August 23rd)

Cystic Fibrosis Night, Faith and Family Night (August 24th)

Wizarding Night (August 25th)

First Responders Night, Power of Ability Night (August 26th),

Pride Night (August 27th)

Fan Appreciation Night (August 29th).

