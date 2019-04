DERBY — Derby Police are warning residents to steer clear of a large black bear that’s been spotted in town.

Police say the bear was seen in the area of the Derby hilltop, specifically Franklin Avenue, Coe Lane, and the Derbyshire condominiums).

Police advise people to use cautions and stay away from it. Do not attempt to approach it or feed it.

For more do’s and don’ts on bear interactions, head DEEP’s website.