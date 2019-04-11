East Haddam home destroyed by fire; Owner mourns loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM – A family is now assessing the damage done from a fire that destroyed their East Haddam home.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Honey Hill Road. The fire burned the home down all the way to the foundation. Everyone had gotten out safely.

Crews from East Haddam all the way to Chester responded. It took several hours for crews to completely tackle the fire.

Fox 61 spoke exclusively with the owner Raymond Sikorski, who says he wasn’t home when his house caught on fire.

Sikorski said, “25 years of my life, gone, everything I have was in that house.”

The home was still smoldering several hours after the home was put out.

Sikorski took Fox61 to tour what’s left of the home and showed us the parts of the 1st floor of the home that is now residing in the garage.

Sikorski says this incident dropped a huge burden on him, saying he just renovated part of his home for $20,000 dollars.

Officials say the home is a total loss. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The family has set up a GoFundMe asking for any donations to help recover from this fire. Click the link here.