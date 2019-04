Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Crews are working to put out a large structure fire in East Windsor Thursday evening.

The fire is on Barber Hill Road, in the Broad Brook section of town, near the South Windsor town line. Smoke can be seen from miles away.

Neighbors tell me one person lives at the home and there’s a horse barn in back that was not damaged.

WOW. HUGE structure fully involved in #EastWindsor on barber hill rd @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/OiOJwn4UDH — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 11, 2019