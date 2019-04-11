From the ground level, the game behind the game at DD Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — For the third season at Dunkin Donuts Park Kyle Calhoon continues to get his hands dirty and pretty much everything else.

It’s an occupational hazard when you’re the chief field turf manager for the Yard Goats. Calhoon, who has been named “Field Manager of the Year” in the Eastern League for the past two seasons said, “Every season is unique when it comes to opening day.”

Jeff Dooley, the play by play announcer for the team said of Calhoon and his turf team, “We’ve had 19 guys in the past three plus years make it to the big leagues so we want to make sure they play on what is the best surface in minor league baseball.”

Calhoon, who has worked on crews for the Cleveland Indians, the New York Yankees, and San Francisco 49ers, added “on opening day when we get that first pitch I shake everyone’s hand and say here’s to the start of another year but we have 70 more games.”