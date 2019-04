NEW HAVEN — Heavy delays are building after a serious crash has closed I-91 in New Haven.

CTDOT says the crash involved two cars. The highway is closed on the southbound side between exits 7 and 6.

State Police say the crash contained ‘serious injuries’.

Due to the congestion on surface roads, many busses in New Haven are delayed.

It’s unknown the condition of anyone involved at this time.

This is a developing story.