Pet of the Week: Harley

Meet Harley! Harley is a 2-year-old Sharpitrador (Shar Pei, Pitbull, Labrador)

He's a neutered male, and has the best traits of all those breeds!

He's an absolute people-lover, and is friendly and outgoing! He loves his ball, the snow, and the water! Harley is good with children.

Harley also enjoys walks and does well on hikes too!

Harley already knows his basic commands and is completely house broken. He's also confirmed to be a world-class snuggler, and loves lying in bed and sleeping next to his person.

Harley gets along well with most dogs, but should probably have a home of his own.

If you think you may be interested in adopting Harley or any other animals from Protector of Animals, head to their website!