Police investigation taking place on Mohegan Sun property

MONTVILLE — A police investigation is taking place on the property near the Mohegan Sun complex.

According to officials, about 9 a.m., grounds keeping crews notified the tribal police department of a discovery on in a wooded area adjacent to Cove Road.

Officials said, “The investigation is being conducted by the Mohegan Tribal Police Department in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad, New London County State’s Attorney’s Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”