× Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old West Haven boy missing since March

WEST HAVEN — Police have issued a for a 4-year-old boy who has been missing since March and is believed to be with his father.

Police said Randal Morris, 4, is described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 4 feet tall and weighs 35 lbs. He has been missing since March 13 and is believed to be with his father Randolf Morris.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Randal Morris please contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-933-1616.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.