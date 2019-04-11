Stanley Black & Decker Opens “Manufactory 4.0.” in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A hub of innovation was the key phrase around the grand opening of Stanley Black & Decker’s newest Connecticut facility. This one, located right at the heart of the “Heartbeat” at One Constitution Plaza.

“We are the Silicon Valley of manufacturing,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “It’s amazing centers like this, right here in downtown Hartford that are bringing in jobs and innovation and giving young people opportunity.”

The new site called “Manufactory 4.0,” is a 23,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility intended to accelerate the company’s adoption of advanced technologies and help prepare their workforce for today’s digital environment. Stanley Black & Decker CEO James Lorre intends to use their partnership with the State to help it grow. Stanley Black & Decker has been a Connecticut mainstay for more than 175 years.

“We believe that we can be magnets personally and professionally to bring these other companies and then to really be a champion for the state of Connecticut,” said Lorre.

The facility will be research and idea-driven in hopes of building digital solutions that will reinvent manufacturing. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin believes this is just another step towards making Hartford the hub of the next industrial revolution.

“That’s one of the strongest brands in the world making Hartford the hub of the renovation work. The center of their work to reinventor manufacturing for the 21st-century,” said Bronin. “All that together is aimed at creating a city that is vibrant, strong and once again on the cutting edge of innovation and an exciting place to be.”