What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Stratford Police: 15-year-old steals town dump truck, crashes after police pursuit

Posted 11:36 AM, April 11, 2019, by

Written by Nadine Bourne

Stratford police arrested a 15 year-old boy after stealing a town dump truck and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On Tuesday, police say the teenager stole the dump trunk from the Stratford Public Works property around 6:30 p.m.

Officers then found the teen and stolen truck and followed him through a Home Depot parking lot on Barnum Avenue Cutoff.

While attempting to avoid the police, the teenager struck another vehicle in the parking lot. Police say that he sped through the town of Milford and then crashed on Main Street and Cutspring Road back in Stratford where he was then arrested.

The teen is being charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

  • Larceny 1st Degree
  • Interfering with an Officer
  • Reckless Driving
  • Evading Responsibility
  • Operating Without a License
  • Fail to Bring Vehicle to a Stop
  • Engaging Police in Pursuit.

Police say that the teen is in custody by a court order.

Google Map for coordinates 41.218010 by -73.123600.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.