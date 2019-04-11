Stratford Police: 15-year-old steals town dump truck, crashes after police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Written by Nadine Bourne

Stratford police arrested a 15 year-old boy after stealing a town dump truck and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On Tuesday, police say the teenager stole the dump trunk from the Stratford Public Works property around 6:30 p.m.

Officers then found the teen and stolen truck and followed him through a Home Depot parking lot on Barnum Avenue Cutoff.

While attempting to avoid the police, the teenager struck another vehicle in the parking lot. Police say that he sped through the town of Milford and then crashed on Main Street and Cutspring Road back in Stratford where he was then arrested.

The teen is being charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Larceny 1st Degree

Interfering with an Officer

Reckless Driving

Evading Responsibility

Operating Without a License

Fail to Bring Vehicle to a Stop

Engaging Police in Pursuit.

Police say that the teen is in custody by a court order.