Stratford Police: 15-year-old steals town dump truck, crashes after police pursuit

Written by Nadine Bourne
Stratford police arrested a 15 year-old boy after stealing a town dump truck and leading police on a high-speed chase.
On Tuesday, police say the teenager stole the dump trunk from the Stratford Public Works property around 6:30 p.m.
Officers then found the teen and stolen truck and followed him through a Home Depot parking lot on Barnum Avenue Cutoff.
While attempting to avoid the police, the teenager struck another vehicle in the parking lot. Police say that he sped through the town of Milford and then crashed on Main Street and Cutspring Road back in Stratford where he was then arrested.
The teen is being charged with the following:
Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
- Larceny 1st Degree
- Interfering with an Officer
- Reckless Driving
- Evading Responsibility
- Operating Without a License
- Fail to Bring Vehicle to a Stop
- Engaging Police in Pursuit.
Police say that the teen is in custody by a court order.