HOUSTON, Texas – Tim Williams, better known as the man on TV saying “Hotel? Trivago,” has been arrested in his hometown of Houston and charged with DWI, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Trivago.com spokesman was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel in a moving lane of traffic with his foot on the brake Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Williams was released on bond and will appear in court April 17.

Trivago actor charged with DWI in hometown of Houston https://t.co/itQoyboP3M — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) April 11, 2019