Warmer Thursday with temps in the mid 50s; Chance of showers late Friday

After a chilly start to the day, this afternoon looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s (the average high this time of year is 58 degrees so we're not too far off ).

Clouds will increase on Friday with the chance for some evening showers. Most of the day looks dry, as the rain will likely hold off until after dark.

Showers may linger into Saturday morning, but during the afternoon temperatures will soar into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Then Sunday will be cooler with highs near 60. After a dry start to the day, there's a rising chance for showers in the afternoon. The heaviest rain will hold off until Monday though.

There are signs we may have a few areas of heavier and steadier rain on Monday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. As many ballplayers know across the state already, it's mud season!

Also, it may seem counter-intuitive with the wet ground, but on some of our dry and breezy days, we actually have a brush fire risk. Once our vegetation starts to grow in the coming weeks, that brush fire risk reduces drastically.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s, with highs around 50 on the shore.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

FRIDAY: Milder. increasing clouds, breezy. High: Upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Early morning shower then clearing, warmer. High: Mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. Chance pm showers. High: Near 60.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

