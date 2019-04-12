Cloudy but dry Friday, heavy rain overnight into Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although we have abundant cloud cover out there today most of the day looks dry. A passing shower is possible (but not likely), so it may be wise to have the umbrella nearby. That rain chance increases as we head into tonight, and peaks early on Saturday morning. Between midnight and 4 AM we may have downpours and even a rumble of thunder.

Some of that rain could linger into early Saturday morning but we think showers should end by 7-8 AM followed by clearing skies. A switch in the wind direction will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s and 70s by afternoon.

Then Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Most of the day should stay dry with increasing clouds. But there is a rising chance for showers in the afternoon, especially late-day. Still I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans. Most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday morning.

Monday is a big day for New Englanders! It's Patriots Day in Boston, where events like the Boston Marathon and the Red Sox 11 AM game will be held. Unfortunately, the weather won't really cooperate for either event. Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times during the day. That same rainy forecast applies for us in Connecticut as well.

Afterwards, much of next week looks quiet with temperatures staying seasonable in the 50s and 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance evening showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain, especially after midnight. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder possible. Rising temperatures throughout the night, with 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Early morning shower then clearing, warmer. High: Low-mid 70s inland, Low-mid 60s shore.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for late PM/evening showers. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli