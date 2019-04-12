× Fishing season opens Saturday

HARTFORD — Anglers around the state are getting ready of the opening day of fishing season.

They will be out in force at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Fisheries Division, along with local school students from Prince Technical High School stocked Keney Park Pond in Hartford on Friday.

Each year over 4.4 million fishing days are spent on the water by adult anglers. This translates to nearly $450 million in economic activity across the state, resulting in thousands of jobs from bait and tackle shops as well guide trips to local restaurants and other support services.

The opening day of trout fishing season is Saturday, April 13, at 6:00 a.m.