Flu remains 'widespread' in Connecticut, 2 more deaths reported

HARTFORD — The Department of Health says two more people died from flu-associated deaths in week 14 of the season.

DPH says flu activity remains elevated nationally as well as within the state.

To date, a total of 3,031 people have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu since August.

The total number of deaths this flu season now stands at 66 people. 44 of those deaths were people over the age of 65, 17 of the deaths were people between 50-64 years old, four people between the ages of 25-49, and one person between the age of 5 to 17 years old.

You can read the full report here.