Foodie Friday: Riverton General Store in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED — The Riverton General Store is a one stop shop in this little village in the town of Barkhamsted.

Nestled in this quaint community, the store is perfect for necessities but it’s even better for a sandwich and a conversation.

“It’s been here for years and years,” said owner Leslie DiMartino. “We offer breakfast sandwiches and lunch items which gives everyone options.”

And they are endless. The breakfast special is cooked on a griddle that is filled with flavor. It’s a BLT but is packed with eggs and topped with horseradish mayo. Yum!

Early morning risers can find fresh hard rolls, donuts, bagels and so much more.

Said Robin L. in an online review, “It’s the people & community that make this a great stop, whether you’re looking for a hot cup of coffee, cool drink, snacks or something more substantial to eat.”

At lunch, grab a “sammy” to go – these things are piled high – each one filled with a quarter pound of meat (whatever you’d like, too). From capicola, ham, turkey or housemade and sliced roast beef, you will no doubt be satisfied.

Whether it’s a cold sandwich or a hot one, fresh is the name of the game.

“Just had the Meatloaf Sandwich w/ ketchup and cheese,” said Richard L. “Lets just say my mouth and tummy are very happy.”

The store is housed in a building that was built in the late 1800’s and has stood the test of time and continues to serve the village.

It’s an oldie but goodie for sure!

“What a charming country place the Riverton General Store is, in the heart of Riverton,” said regular Elaine S. “Love you!”