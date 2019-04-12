What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

House destroyed in East Windsor fire, no injuries reported

Posted 6:08 AM, April 12, 2019, by

EAST WINDSOR -- Firefighters are saying thanks to working smoke detectors, people inside a burning East Windsor home were able to make it out safely.

Credit: South Windsor Fire Department Facebook

The fire started around 6:15 p.m. on Barber Hill Road, in the Broad Brook section of town. That fire department requested South Windsor to help with the fire. Officials while fire crews were able to get on scene quick, by the time they got there the house was fully involved.

Additional mutual aid was called in from Waterhouse Point Fire Department, Ellington Volunteer Fire Department, Somers Fire Department, Town of Vernon Fire Department, and the Enfield Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters credit the working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Town and State Fire Marshal's office.

Google Map for coordinates 41.876179 by -72.531118.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.