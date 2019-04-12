Meal House: Mrs. Leonard’s Naked Ham with Maple Pecan Bacon Glaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stew Leonard’s Naked ham is sourced from local farms in Pennsylvania and is antibiotic and hormone free. Mrs. Leonard loves to serve her Easter ham with a sweet glaze that includes maple syrup and brown sugar, making this dish a delightful combination of sweet and salty. Don’t forget to pick up Stew’s Country Hearth Bread for leftover sandwiches on Monday!

Ingredients:

7lb. Stew Leonard’s Naked Spiral Cut Ham

1 oz. ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

3 oz. yellow mustard

3 oz. honey

1 cup maple syrup

1.5 oz. pecans, chopped

1 cup cooked bacon crumbles

Pinch cayenne pepper (can be excluded)

½ cup hot water

Preparation:

Add sugar to water and dissolve. Toast pecans lightly in a sauté pan or on a sheet tray in 350 degree oven. Add cooked bacon and pecans to sugar mixture and coat everything evenly. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir until incorporated equally.

Cook a 7lb. Stew Leonard’s Naked Ham at 325 degrees F for 25-35 min. Remove from oven and cover in bacon pecan glaze. Place the ham back in the oven for 35-45 min or until the ham pulls cleanly from the bone.