Pilot, passenger injured in Meriden small plane crash

MERIDEN -- State Police say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a small plane crash in Meriden Thursday evening.

Police say around 7:20 p.m., troopers were called to Wilcox Technical High School on a report of a plane crash.

Meriden Police and the fire department were both on scene as well, and described the plane as a four seater, single engine aircraft, bearing tail number N38658.

According to investigators on scene, the plane which originated out of Westchester County, New Work, had lost power and clipped a high tension electrical wire. Over 13,000 people lost power throughout the city.

State Police say the passenger was flown to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar while the pilot was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

While the incident was severe, the injuries were not, according to Stace Police and medical personnel.

Both DEEP and the FAA were called due to the crash causing a minor fuel leak.

As a result of the crash, the FAA has assumed the investigation.