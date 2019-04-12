Police chase ends in Hartford with suspect in custody

HARTFORD — A police chase ended in Hartford with a damaged vehicle and a suspect in custody.

WILD SCENE carpenter st #Hartford . @HartfordPolice @FarmingtonCTPD @CT_STATE_POLICE @WestHartfordPD surrounded building w/damaged car outside. Man pulled out of building in handcuffs (not showing face unk age) asking 4 mom. Believed 2 b car chase. Awaiting details. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/JTrhqxobpR — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 12, 2019

State police said troopers responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident in the area of Silas Deane Highway right at the Hartford-Wethersfield town line. Prior to troopers arriving on scene, one individual involved in the collision fled the area on foot north on Silas Deane Highway to Hartford, where the road becomes Wethersfield Avenue. The suspect ran until reaching the Mr. Sparkle Car Wash at 921 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford, where he proceeded to steal a vehicle as troopers were arriving. He then led Troop H units on a small pursuit through the city.

The vehicle was later found in the area of 24 Carpenter Street, Hartford, where he was taken into custody on State Police charges still being determined at this time.

He had multiple warrants out of East Hartford and West Hartford, so he’ll be charged by those departments as well.

The suspect is currently undergoing processing at Troop H, so his identity, mugshot and full rundown of charges are not yet available. Police from Farmington, Hartford, West Hartford, and Connecticut State Police were on the scene. State Police are the lead investigators on this incident.