Power fully restored after small plane crash in Meriden

MERIDEN -- A small plane crashed in a high school baseball field Thursday evening injuring the pilot and passenger as well as causing a power outage.

Meriden Police public information officer Sgt. Christopher Fry said the pilot was practicing landings and take offs from nearby Meriden-Markham Airport. Pictures from the scene show a small plane on the ground near the baseball fields for Wilcox Technical High School. Two people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital. Police said one was in his 50s and the other was in his 30s.

According to police, the plane hit a high tension powerline and caused it to come in contact with another line causing the outage. 13,400 customers were without power according to Eversource at the time of the crash. As of Friday morning, all power has been restored. Wilcox Technical High School will not have classes Friday.

Eversource sent nearly a dozen people to the scene to restore power. Some people were being kept from going to their homes.

One person heard a loud thud and thought it was an animal on the roof, but it turned out to be the plane.