× Protester tries to set himself on fire outside White House

WASHINGTON DC — A protester reportedly tried to set himself on fire at the white house.

The incident taking place at around 3 pm.

An unidentified man setting his jacket on fire on the north lawn.

UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

Secret Service agents responding to the scene extinguishing the flames.

The White House was put on a partial lockdown.

No word on the man’s identity or condition at this time.